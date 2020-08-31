JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Donald Trump's intel chief ends election security briefings on Capitol Hill

Iran to fight US suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boerse unit
Business Standard

Japan's cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga to join race for PM's post

Suga, the chief spokesperson for the government, informed LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai about his desire to contest the party's leadership election

Topics
Japan | Shinzo Abe

Agencies 

Japan economy
Some senior members of the LDP have lauded Suga for his crisis management abilities.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will join the race to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), who would, in turn, become the next country’s premier, a source familiar with the matter told Kyodo News Agency on Sunday.

Suga, the chief spokesperson for the government, informed LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai about his desire to contest the party’s leadership election, a day after Abe announced he would step down as the prime minister because of health concerns, the source said.

Some senior members of the LDP have lauded Suga for his crisis management abilities.
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 00:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU