Japan's current account surplus shrinks to 5-year low amid Covid-19

The current account surplus was 167.5 billion yen ($1.58 billion), the smallest monthly surplus since January 2015

Reuters 

The current account balance has maintained a run of uninterrupted monthly surpluses for six years

Japan posted its smallest current account surplus in more than five years in June, the Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday, mainly due to a slump in exports, highlighting the heavy hit to external demand from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current account surplus was 167.5 billion yen ($1.58 billion), the smallest monthly surplus since January 2015, a finance ministry official said. That compared with a median forecast for a 110 billion yen surplus and a 1.177 trillion yen surplus in May.

The current account balance has maintained a run of uninterrupted monthly surpluses for six years. Exports plunged 25.7 per cent in June from a year ago, hit hard by falling shipments of cars and car parts to the US, the data showed.
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 01:33 IST

