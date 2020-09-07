Japan's LDP may call snap polls after leader chosen, says report

JUST IN
Japan may be ready for a snap election after the ruling party picks a new leader later this month and a new prime minister is appointed, an official for the governing Liberal Democratic Party said.

Shunichi Suzuki, the LDP general affairs chairman, told a BS TV Tokyo programme on Sunday that the new administration would inherit a high public approval rating from its predecessor. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (pictured) has emerged as the most likely successor, with support from party factions representing more than half the votes at stake.
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 02:19 IST

