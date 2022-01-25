Japan's Nikkei hits 2-year low as US rate-hike bets, Ukraine tensions weigh

-
ALSO READ
Asia equities tick up, as investors look to the US; Nikkei rises 0.58%
Toyota to slash September production as chip shortage bites: Report
Asia shares make sluggish start, Nikkei hesitates near 30-year high
Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall St, Nikkei falls over 500 pts
Asian shares soar after Wall Street hits record, Japan inflation eases
-
Japan's Nikkei index touched a two-year low on Tuesday, weighed down by investor caution over the situation in Ukraine, broadening inflationary risks and on concerns of a faster-than-expected U.S. rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
The Nikkei share average fell 2.5% to 26,890.94, its lowest level since Dec. 29, 2020.
At 0516 GMT, the Nikkei index was down 2.1% at 27,001.91.
The broader Topix lost 2.18% to 1,887l.70.
The Mothers Index of start-up shares fell more than 5% to its lowest since April 2020.
Technology stocks dragged the Nikkei lower, with start-up investor SoftBank Group losing 5.75%, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron falling 3.11%. Motor maker NIDEC slipped 4.8%.
Wall Street bounced back from a steep sell-off to close higher overnight, with bargain hunters pushing the indexes into a positive territory.
Investors are keenly watching every move of the U.S. Fed as the central bank will begin its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, with investors starting to speculate that there is a small possibility that they will announce a surprise rate hike.
In a sign that geopolitical tensions are heating up, NATO announced it was putting forces on standby to prepare for a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"Investors became cautious after seeing the steep falls on Wall Street last night, and they became even more sensitive to declines in U.S. futures today," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.
"The market will remain like this until the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is over but after tomorrow, with the earnings season kicking off, investors will start hunt for stocks with good earnings."
Nihon M&A Center Holdings tanked 12% after the broker for mergers and acquisitions for small firms delayed its earnings announcement.
Defense-related stocks advanced amid tension between Russia and NATO, with Ishikawa Seisaku jumping 11.96% and Howa Machinery rising 5.5%.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU