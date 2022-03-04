Japan's Nikkei slips to 15-month low as Russia Ukraine crisis intensifies

-
ALSO READ
US officials eye fuel supply for commercial advanced nuclear reactors
Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire after shelling
China asks Russia, Ukraine to ensure safety of nuclear facilities
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
Germany's nuclear phase-out to continue permanent closure by year end
-
Japan's Nikkei index hit a 15-month low on Friday as global markets remain on edge following reports of Europe's largest nuclear power plant set on fire amid an intensifying war between Ukraine and Russian troops.
The Nikkei index was down 2% at 26,055.49, as of 0212 GMT, after falling up to 3% earlier in the session to touch its lowest level since November 2020. The broader Topix slipped 1.51% to 1,853.42. The Nikkei lost 1.72% so far this week while the Topix is on course to end the week 1.28% lower.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early on Friday after an attack by Russian troops, Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar, said in an online post. Early reports of the incident at the power plant sent financial markets in Asia spiralling, with stocks tumbling and oil prices surging further.
"Investors were on the risk-off mood globally because of the news on the fire at the nuclear power plant. Japan's Nikkei fell the most among other markets because investors used its liquidity and size for a risk hedge," said Chihiro Ohta at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Wall Street ended the overnight session lower, with growth stocks including Tesla and Amazon denting the Nasdaq, as the Ukraine crisis unnerved investors.
In Tokyo, index heavyweights slumped with chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron falling 3.79%, Uniqlo clothing store owner Fast Retailing losing 2.11% and technology investor SoftBank Group slipping 4.2%.
Bucking the dull mood, shippers gained 1.72%, rising the most the most among sectors in Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, with Mitsui OSK Lines rising 4.05% and Nippon Yusen KK gaining 1.27%. There were 28 advancers in the Nikkei index against 197 decliners.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU