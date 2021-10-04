Jeff Bezos makes first-ever investment in southeast asia's e-commerce

-
ALSO READ
Musk trolls Bezos as space race between world's richest men heats up
Indonesia reports 38,679 new Covid cases in a day; tally reaches 3,166,505
Jeff Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey proves a risk too far for insurers
Dr Reddy's inks pact with Citius Pharma to sell rights to anti-cancer agent
Jeff Bezos retired to file lawsuits against SpaceX, says Elon Musk
-
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos participated in a $87 million Series B funding for Indonesian startup Ula, marking his first-ever investment in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce space.
Bezos Expeditions, Northstar group, AC Ventures and Citius joined the round co-led by Prosus Ventures, Tencent and B-Capital, the e-commerce marketplace Ula said in a statement on Monday. The previous fundraising included $10.5 million seed round in June 2020 and an additional $20 million Series A round in January this year.
The startup that offers technology solutions to small retailers is seeking to expand its base to include more cities in the Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, explore overseas expansion across the region, develop the buy-now-pay-later offering, as well as building local supply chain and logistics infrastructure.
Indonesia’s GoTo Is in Talks for Up to $2 Billion Ahead of IPO
The startup also named Pandu Sjahrir as an adviser. Sjahrir is holding commissioner roles at the Indonesia Stock Exchange, ride-hailing giant PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa, known as Gojek, and the local branch of Singapore’s Sea Ltd., which owns Shopee and online games developer Garena.
Ula is serving more than 70,000 traditional stores on its platform and offers more than 6,000 products.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU