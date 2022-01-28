Jerome Powell to Kerry Craig, expert take on US Fed's hawkish comments

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street falls after slide in Big Tech stocks; Dow declines 500 pts
Wall Street update: S&P 500, Dow climb 1% on boost from financials, Boeing
US bond yield spike spooks Street; Sensex ends 410 points lower
Wall Street rises as inflation data meets estimates; Dow up 85 pts
Federal Bank's Q3 net profit rises 29% to Rs 522 cr on lower provisions
-
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it is likely to raise US interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month as well before launching what was characterized as a significant reduction in its asset holdings.
There’s a risk that the high inflation we’re seeing will be prolonged, there’s a risk that it will move even higher. We have to be in a position with our monetary policy to address all of those plausible outcomes
Jerome Powell, Chairman, US Federal Reserve
The stock market is especially vulnerable to higher rates and the removal of the tailwind that the Fed’s asset purchases have provided for the past two years
Chris Zaccarelli, CIO, Independent, Advisor Alliance
While rising rates are lik-ely to continue to press-ure highly valued parts of the equity market, we don’t see the Fed over-tightening and risking economy or a recession
Kerry Craig, Strategist, JPMorgan Asset Management
Fed rate hikes are coming, but the Fed is likely to ta-ke a measured approach to avoid sharp market declines in equity prices. This is less bearish for equity than some feared
Jason Schenker, President, Prestige Economics
The market is trying to get a better handle on how fast the Fed will let the size of the balance sheet run off as liquidity will then get pulled out of the market
David Sekera, Chief US market, strategist, Morningstar
The statement and particularly Powell’s presser were quite hawkish: opening the door to 50-bp hikes and possibly hiking at every meeting
Mike Schumacher, strategists Wells Fargo
The January FOMC meeting reinforces our view that the Fed will likely need to hike more than the market is currently pricing
Ethan Harris, Head of global economics at Bank of America Global Research
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU