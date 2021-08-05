Joe Biden says Andrew Cuomo should resign over sexual harassment report

-
ALSO READ
Governor Cuomo urged to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women
New York governor Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by second woman
Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms sexual harassment: Biden
NY Guv Cuomo's aide accuses him of sexual harassment amid allegations
Nancy Pelosi, Democrats call on Prez Biden to extend eviction ban
-
US President Joe Biden called on Andrew Cuomo to resign after the release of a state report finding that the New York governor sexually harassed multiple women, created a “climate of fear” in his office and violated federal and state laws.
Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the nation’s two most senior Democrats, on Tuesday both joined a chorus of politicians from both sides of the aisle demanding Cuomo step down. Cuomo, also a Democrat, responded defiantly earlier in the day, insisting he’d done nothing wrong and calling the probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James biased.
The president said he thought Cuomo should resign in response to a reporter’s question at a White House briefing. Pelosi said in a statement, “Recognising his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”
James, also a Democrat, said Cuomo engaged in “unwanted groping” and kissing of current and former state employees as well as women outside of state government. He and his staff also retaliated against at least one former employee for coming forward, the attorney general said at a press conference Tuesday morning announcing her office’s report on Cuomo’s misconduct.
Biden, who weathered his own controversy related to inappropriate behaviour, and Pelosi both stopped short earlier this year of seeking Cuomo’s resignation when harassment allegations first surfaced, but James’s report intensified the firestorm engulfing a politician who just last year was touted as a hero and a possible Democratic presidential contender.
Other political figures who previously reserved judgment on Cuomo, like New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the No. 3 House Democrat, also said Tuesday he should resign. New York Representative Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 House Republican, said Cuomo should be arrested. New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand renewed their previous demand from March that Cuomo resign.
Cuomo denied the findings of James’s report in his own press conference held Tuesday afternoon. “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU