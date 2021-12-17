Joe Biden signals Build Back Better may be delayed until next year

-
ALSO READ
Biden administration proposes first in-person Quad Summit in September
Biden announces Build Back Better Framework, $1.75tn social spending plan
COP26: Little time, but 'mountain to climb' at UN climate talks
Joe Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as fuel, natural gas cost spike
Social media is reducing climate change debates to your views on veganism
-
US President Joe Biden on Thursday appeared to acknowledge that his Build Back Better spending bill may not pass Congress in the remaining weeks of this year, saying Democrats would seek to advance the legislation "over the days and weeks ahead."
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has set a Christmas deadline for passing the $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change bill, but negotiations have slowed to a crawl.
Biden has been in negotiations with moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who has withheld his support for the bill, making him a key vote in the evenly divided chamber.
"I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition," Biden said in a statement.
He said Manchin has reiterated his support for the overall cost of the bill. He said negotiations are continuing but more time is needed.
A source familiar with their conversations said talks between Biden and Manchin have been going poorly with the two "far apart" on the contents of a bill.
"It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote," Biden said in his statement.
The legislation has been passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives but faces a harder slog in the Senate.
Manchin is coming under increasing fire from fellow Democrats over his stance. They accuse him of holding up Democratic priorities.
Manchin has waved off the criticism.
"No one pressures me, I'm from West Virginia," Manchin told CNN.
Biden said he had spoken to Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi about his most recent discussions with Manchin and that he believes Manchin supporting the funding plan.
He said talks with Manchin would continue next week.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU