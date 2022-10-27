JSW Steel USA secures $182 mn financing for modernising plate mill

USA, a subsidiary of India’s Limited, has secured long-term financing from two Italian banking institutions for modernising its $260 million plate mill in Baytown, Texas.

The capital raised from Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco BPM is $182 million, of which $70 million is covered under the SACE guarantee and the balance is a term loan. The financing was structured by SACE's export finance division with contribution by the SACE’s Mumbai office, which has a long-standing relationship with JSW Steel, the steel company said in a statement.

SACE is an Italian export credit agency that supports businesses through a range of tools and solutions. The SACE guarantee was provided with the intention of promoting Italian exports.

USA’s Plate mill modernisation project includes supplies from Italian engineering companies, Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche SpA, Danieli Automation SpA, and Danieli Taranis LLC, all subcontractors of Danieli Corporation Inc for a cutting line, rolling mill and ACC/DQ.

The project also includes supplies from Sideridraulic for a water treatment and cooling system and from Tenova for a grinding machine for the new rolling mill and related engineering services. The total value of equipment and related engineering services being provided by these suppliers is over $100 million, JSW said in its statement.