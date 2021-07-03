Just days after IPO, China opens cyber probe against Didi; shares fall 10%

-
ALSO READ
China's IPO-bound Didi Chuxing probed for antitrust violations, say sources
China's Didi Global to be added to FTSE's equity indexes on July 8
Indigo Paints or Home First Finance, which IPO is a safe investment bet?
Didi Global's $4 billion US IPO order books to close Monday: Sources
China's Didi Global raises $4.4 billion in upsized US IPO: Report
-
Didi Global’s shares fell more than 10 per cent in New York on Friday after China’s cyberspace agency said it had launched an investigation into the Chinese ride-hailing giant to protect national security and the public interest.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on its website that Didi was not allowed to register new users during its investigation, which was announced just two days after Didi began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Beijing-based Didi said in a statement to Reuters that it planned to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and would cooperate fully with the relevant government authority.
Chinese internet regulators have tightened rules for the country’s tech giants in recent years, asking companies to collect, store and handle key data properly. The cyberspace agency did not offer details about its investigation into Didi, but said the investigation was also to prevent data security-related risks.
Didi, which offers a wide range of services in China and over 15 international markets, gathers vast amounts of real-time mobility data everyday. It uses some of the data for autonomous driving technologies and traffic analysis.
Didi laid out related regulations in China in its IPO prospectus and said “we follow strict procedures in collecting, transmitting, storing and using user data pursuant to our data security and privacy policies”.
Two investors, however, told Reuters that company executives did not discuss possible cybersecurity regulation with investors at the call they joined for Didi’s IPO roadshow.
Didi’s shares fell as much as 10.9% after the open and were down 5.67 per cent at 9.30 pm IST. “The near-term impact depends a lot on how long a review lasts but Didi has a large enough base that we aren't going to change our forecasts yet," Redex Research analyst Kirk Boodry said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU