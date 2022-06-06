Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products as row grows over Prophet remarks

-
-
A Kuwaiti supermarket pulled Indian products from its shelves as a row grew over a BJP leader's remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, news agency AFP reported.
Workers at the Al-Ardiya Co-Operative Society store piled Indian tea and other products into trolleys in a protest against comments denounced as “Islamophobic”.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other countries in the region, as well as the influential Al-Azhar University in Cairo, have condemned the remarks by a spokeswoman for the BJP, who has since been suspended.
At the supermarket just outside Kuwait City, sacks of rice and shelves of spices and chilies were covered with plastic sheets. Printed signs in Arabic read: "We have removed Indian products". "We, as a Kuwaiti Muslim people, do not accept insulting the Prophet," Nasser Al-Mutairi, CEO of the store, told AFP.
