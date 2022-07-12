Sri Lanka Prez Rajapaksa tries to flee but airport staff block his exit

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's economic crisis may encourage it to strengthen ties with India
Is Sri Lanka the next Argentina?
LIVE: Price shocks from Ukraine war to last 3 years, says World Bank
No-trust vote likely in Lanka after Oppn gets hold of required support
Mahinda relents on prez powers to placate public; 1 killed in police firing
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, due to resign from his post on Wednesday, was stopped from fleeing the crisis-hit nation as airport immigration staff blocked his exit to safety abroad, reported South China Morning Post.
Rajapaksa on Saturday fled his official residence as tens of thousands of protesters, angry over the economic crisis in the nation, stormed his house. The embattled Lankan president later agreed to resign, clearing the way for a "peaceful transition of power".
Rajapaksa, who currently is immune to arrest, wanted to flee to Dubai before resigning to avoid the possibility of being detained, the SCMP said.
However, immigration officers refused to go to the VIP suite to stamp the 73-year-old leader's passport. The president refused to go through the public facilities to avoid reprisals from other airport users, the daily reported.
Rajapaksa and his wife missed four flights to Dubai and spent their night at a military base next to Lanka's main international airport.
On Monday evening, something similar happened to the president's younger brother and Lanka's former finance minister. Basil Rajapaksa was stopped from boarding a flight to Dubai.
Basil attempted to leave the nation, but airport immigration officials refused to let him go out of Sri Lanka after passenger protests, Daily Mirror reported. Basil had to return without being able to proceed after immigration officials' refusal, the report added.
Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since independence, which comes on the heels of successive waves of Covid-19, threatening to undo years of development progress.
The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty - some for the first time - adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic.
(With inputs from ANI)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU