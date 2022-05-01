Latest news update LIVE: Zelensky urges Russian troops not to fight

JUST IN

President Zelensky discusses defensive support for Ukraine with Johnson
Ukraine says Russian strike knocks out Odesa airport
Kim warns North Korea could 'preemptively' use nuclear weapons
Turkey and Saudi Arabia to revive great economic potential, Erdogan says
Pakistan to double hydroelectric output to meet power shortage: Report
Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain
Russia says risks of nuclear war must be kept to minimum
Russia to quit International Space Station over Ukraine invasion sanctions
Liam Gallagher is 'in pain': Hip arthritis doesn't just affect older adults
Ukraine says Russia pounding Donbas, failing to take targets
New Delhi 
Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky addresses the media on the Ukraine-Russia war, in Kyiv on Saturday.
Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky

Latest news live updates: Despite a decline in daily new Covid cases, active infections rose to 513 in Tamil Nadu with 49 more people testing positive, the health department said on Saturday. With these new cases, the tally of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 34,53,932. Among the new cases, 24 are male and 25 female, the bulletin stated. Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 36. Chengalpet recorded six new Covid cases, while Coimbatore, Erode, Kanyakumari, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruvallur and Vellore reported one case each.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky switched to Russian in his nightly video address to urge Russian soldiers not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expected that thousands of them would die. He said Russia has been recruiting new troops with little motivation and little combat experience for the units that were gutted during the early weeks of the war so these units can be thrown back into battle. He said Russian commanders fully understand that thousands of them will die and thousands more will be wounded in the coming weeks.

First Published: Sun, May 01 2022. 07:51 IST