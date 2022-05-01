Latest news update LIVE: Zelensky urges Russian troops not to fight

Latest news live updates: Despite a decline in daily new Covid cases, active infections rose to 513 in Tamil Nadu with 49 more people testing positive, the health department said on Saturday. With these new cases, the tally of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 34,53,932. Among the new cases, 24 are male and 25 female, the bulletin stated. Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 36. Chengalpet recorded six new Covid cases, while Coimbatore, Erode, Kanyakumari, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruvallur and Vellore reported one case each.



Ukrainian President switched to Russian in his nightly video address to urge Russian soldiers not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expected that thousands of them would die. He said has been recruiting new troops with little motivation and little combat experience for the units that were gutted during the early weeks of the war so these units can be thrown back into battle. He said Russian commanders fully understand that thousands of them will die and thousands more will be wounded in the coming weeks.