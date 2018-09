Leaked video shows Google bosses troubled by election of Trump as president

Far-right news website Breitbart on Wednesday posted a leaked video showing executives sharing with employees how troubled they were by the election of US President

The leak of the hour-long video from a (Thank God It’s Friday) town hall style gathering shortly after Trump won office in November of 2016 came as the president and his allies accuse the leading search engine of bias against politically conservative viewpoints.

“I know this is probably not the most joyous we have had,” co-founder said in the video.

“As an immigrant and a refugee, I certainly find this election deeply offensive. I know many of you do, too.” Brin said most people at the meeting were upset and saddened by an election outcome that indicated many people in the US don’t share the values of those at when it came to immigrants, minorities, women, and the world being left to children.

Google’s Indian-origin chief executive also addressed the gathering, saying that while the election was rife with rhetoric and division, people should have faith in the democratic process.

Pichai said he thought one of the reasons for the election outcome was that “people don’t feel heard on either side.” “There is a lot of fear. It is important to reach out.”



Google executives urged employees to remain true to their values, and trust that the internet can make lives better for people around the world, despite its flaws.

Google told AFP that for more than 20 years employees have been free to express personal viewpoints at all-hands get-togethers such as the one in the video.

“Nothing was said in that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products,” Google said in response to an AFP inquiry. “To the contrary, our products are built for everyone, and we design them with extraordinary care to be a trustworthy source of information for everyone, without regard to political viewpoint.”