Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new govt

A little-known diplomat has been asked to form Lebanon’s next government, tasked with guiding the country through one of the deepest economic crises in its recent history and rebuilding a capital city shattered by this month’s blast.

Mustapha Adib, an academic and Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany, has received 90 nominations from parliamentarians so far, giving him the majority required to secure the premiership after he won the backing of key political groupings.

“This is no time for talk and promises, but to work,” Adib told reporters after accepting the nomination, vowing to swiftly create a new cabinet. “We will form a homogeneo­us team of specialists.”

All political parties are aware that reforms must be enacted quickly, in part to make progress on stalled talks with the Monetary Fund, he said. The breakthrough came hours before French President Emmanuel Macron, who is coordinating aid efforts for Lebanon, arrives in Beirut to meet key officials.