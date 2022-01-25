Lennon outfit, McCartney notes part of memorabilia to be sold as NFTs

-
ALSO READ
Is that NFT you're buying authentic? There are ways of finding out
Paul McCartney's bass guitar sells for $496,100, most expensive ever
What is blockchain technology and how is India planning to use it?
NFTs of Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket movie '83' hit collectibles market
Samsung announces 'groundbreaking' NFT support with its 2022 TV lineup
-
An assortment of Beatles memorabilia, including outfits worn by John Lennon and hand-written notes by Paul McCartney, will feature in a new digital auction.
Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, has announced the start of bidding for the items that will be sold as non-fungible tokens (NFT) as part of Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection.
The NFTs are being sold as audio-visual collectibles with narration by Julian Lennon alongside images of the items.
As well as several guitars gifted to Lennon by his father, other items listed up for auction include John Lennon’s Magical Mystery Afghan Coat and the black cape he wore in the film Help!
Also up for auction as an NFT are notes for the well-known hit song Hey Jude written by Paul McCartney.
“Through this NFT collection, I’m able to grant exclusive access to special items that I cherish and carry on the legacy of my father in a new way,” Lennon told Rolling Stone.
The items are being sold in partnership with Julian’s auction house and Yellow Heart NFT.
“Own a piece of music history as Julian Lennon unveils his inaugural digital exhibition, with his private collection of John Lennon and Beatles memorabilia, including Paul McCartney’s rare, handwritten notes from ‘Hey Jude,’” a statement on the site read.
The online auction will be held on February 7, though bidding and registration has begun. Part of the proceeds will go to Julian Lennon’s White Feather Foundation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU