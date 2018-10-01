'Let's come together', PM Theresa May challenges Brexit critics

At the start of what is set to be one of the Conservative Party's stormiest annual conferences, May's plans were once again attacked by two former ministers, with former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, calling them "deranged".

Just six months before Britain is due to leave the in the country's biggest shift in foreign and trade policy in more than 40 years, the debate over how to leave the bloc is still raging in the centre-right Conservative Party, and even in government.

May's already fragile leadership was put under further pressure this month when the rejected parts of the so-called Chequers plan. Reuters