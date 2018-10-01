JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

On crowded London streets, councils fight a flood of phone boxes
Business Standard

'Let's come together', PM Theresa May challenges Brexit critics

Just six months before Britain is due to leave the EU in the country's biggest shift in foreign and trade policy in more than 40 years

Reuters 

Theresa, May, Brexit, EU, UK, Britain
Theresa May

Prime Minister Theresa May called on her party on Sunday to unite behind her plan to leave the European Union, making a direct appeal to critics by saying their desire for a free trade deal was at the heart of her Brexit proposals.

At the start of what is set to be one of the Conservative Party's stormiest annual conferences, May's plans were once again attacked by two former ministers, with former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, calling them "deranged".

Just six months before Britain is due to leave the EU in the country's biggest shift in foreign and trade policy in more than 40 years, the debate over how to leave the bloc is still raging in the centre-right Conservative Party, and even in government.

May's already fragile leadership was put under further pressure this month when the EU rejected parts of the so-called Chequers plan. Reuters

.

First Published: Mon, October 01 2018. 01:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements