Lira weakens past 12 per dollar after Erdogan defends low rates

-
ALSO READ
UNGA chief 'saddened' by India's reactions to his Kashmir statements
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
UK lawmakers seek to reverse government's contentious foreign aid cut
UK's Prime Minister Johnson slammed for taking plane, not train
Macron offers UK's Johnson 'Le reset' if he keeps his Brexit word
-
The Turkish lira tumbled to a record low on Tuesday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended his pursuit of lower interest rates to boost economic growth and job creation.
The currency fell past 12 per dollar and was trading 5.6% lower at 12.0580 per greenback as of 11:28 a.m. in Istanbul. The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index was trading 1.5% higher led by shares of companies with hard currency income.
On Monday, Erdogan said Turkey has abandoned old policies based on high borrowing costs and a strong currency in the name of slowing inflation, and instead shifted to a new set-up that prioritizes greater investments, exports and strong job creation.
While most central banks are talking of tightening policy as the global recovery fuels a surge in prices, Turkey’s decision to slash 4 percentage points off borrowing rates since September has rattled markets and frustrated investors who complain its monetary policy is becoming increasingly erratic and unpredictable.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU