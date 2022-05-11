Latest LIVE: Shoot-on-sight powers to Lankan army, police to contain unrest

Live news updates: Amid rising protest due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, four persons were injured in the Negombo clash, while attempts were also made to trigger a communal clash in the area. A gang of mobs who broke into the Mahahunupitiya area in Negombo this evening attacked a group of residents of the area with sharp weapons and set fire to several vehicles, said the police, reported Daily Mirror Online. They said at least four persons were injured in the incident and were admitted to the Negombo Hospital. A van, three three-wheelers, eight motorcycles and five bicycles were reportedly set on fire, police said.

The Ukrainian government has approved the seizure of Russian assets in Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday. "Today, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a document according to which Russian assets in Ukraine are transferred to the state, or rather to the state enterprise 'National Investment Fund'," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram. The Russian assets will be placed under the management of the National Investment Fund of Ukraine and will be used for strengthening the Ukrainian army, supporting the people and rebuilding infrastructure, Shmyhal was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.