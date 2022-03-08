LME suspends nickel trade after prices soar past $100,000 a tonne

-
ALSO READ
Aluminium industry frets that its supply snarls have just begun
India's year-long curb on futures trade threatens food supply chain
India's series of interventions arrest domestic spike in palm oil prices
Major edible oil brands cut MRP by 10-15% to give relief to consumers: SEA
Sebi cancels registration certificate of Celebrus Commodities
-
The London Metal Exchange (LME) was forced to halt trading in nickel and said it would cancel trades as prices doubled to more than $100,000 per tonne on Tuesday, a surge sources blamed on short covering by one of the world’s top producers.
Also, the price of gold in international market shot up more than 3 per cent and the bullion was trading at $2,062.71 an ounce at 8.40 pm IST.
The trading shutdown after Western sanctions threatened supply from major producer Russia is the biggest crisis to hit the 145-year-old exchange in decades.
In the 1990s a rogue Sumitomo trader tried to corner the copper market and tin trading was stopped for five years in the 1980s.
The LME move came amid market panic caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with buyers scrambling for the metal crucial for making stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries.
Investors, meanwhile, are flooding commodity exchange-traded funds with cash on signs that shortages for energy, metals and grains will spark hefty returns.
Commodity ETFs were injected with more than $4.5 billion last week, an inflow that would normally be seen over the course of a month. The money going into the funds topped flows into equity and bond ETFs, which pulled in $3.8 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU