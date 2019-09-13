JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Johnson seems cornered in Brexit crisis, but he still has a fighting chance
Business Standard

London Stock Exchange rejects $39 billion Hong Kong takeover offer

LSE said in a statement that it has fundamental concerns about key aspects of the proposal

Reuters  |  London 

LSE
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

London Stock Exchange has rejected Hong Kong Exchange's $39 billion takeover offer, opting to stick with its planned purchased of data and analytics group Refinitiv.

The LSE said in a statement that it has fundamental concerns about key aspects of the proposal.

"Accordingly, the board unanimously rejects the conditional proposal and, given its fundamental flaws, sees no merit in further engagement," the LSE said in a statement.
First Published: Fri, September 13 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU