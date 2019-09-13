London Stock Exchange rejects $39 billion Hong Kong takeover offer

-
London Stock Exchange has rejected Hong Kong Exchange's $39 billion takeover offer, opting to stick with its planned purchased of data and analytics group Refinitiv.
The LSE said in a statement that it has fundamental concerns about key aspects of the proposal.
"Accordingly, the board unanimously rejects the conditional proposal and, given its fundamental flaws, sees no merit in further engagement," the LSE said in a statement.
