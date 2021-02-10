LVMH, Rihanna to pause Fenty fashion venture, focus on cosmetics

-
ALSO READ
LVMH, Tiffany agree to cut price of $16 bn deal, end legal dispute: Report
LVMH drops $14.5 billion deal for Tiffany, cites US tariffs threat
Iconic fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from coronavirus at age 81
Dueling over diamonds: LVMH says Tiffany not worth buyout as spat gets ugly
Tiffany, LVMH in indirect talks to settle dispute over $16 bn deal: Report
-
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH and music star Rihanna have agreed to suspend her fashion line Fenty less than two years after its launch, the French luxury goods giant said on Wednesday.
LVMH said in a statement that Fenty's ready to wear activity, based in Paris, would be "put on hold" pending better conditions - a rare setback for the luxury group, which has weathered the coronavirus crisis better than most rivals.
The R&B singer and LVMH launched the Fenty fashion brand in May 2019, only the second time the French group had set a label up from scratch as it looked to tap soaring demand for luxury celebrity collaborations.
LVMH did not elaborate on the reasons for hitting the pause button but after a big launch and debut collection, the brand kept a low profile and never followed up with major marketing events, even before the COVID-19 crisis.
Trade publication WWD, which first reported news that the label was being suspended, said on Wednesday that a skeleton staff remained at the Paris headquarters to wind down remaining operations.
Asked about the fashion venture during the group's third-quarter earnings call last October, LVMH's finance chief Jean-Jacques Guiony called it "a work in progress": "We are still in a launching phase, and we have to figure out exactly what is the right offer. It's not something that is easy." LVMH also said on Wednesday that private equity fund L Catterton, which is connected to the group, had taken a stake in Savage X Fenty, Rihanna's lingerie line.
"LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie," it added.
Fenty - after the "Umbrella" hitmaker's full name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty - was meant to build on the singer's joint cosmetics venture with LVMH, with a full range of clothing, shoes and accessories.
It was the first label the acquisitive group - also home to storied couture houses such as Christian Dior and Givenchy - had fully created since Christian Lacroixâ€™s eponymous brand launched in 1987. It eventually sold that on in 2005 after it struggled to ever turn a profit.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU