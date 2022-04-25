Macron re-election has no immediate effect on France's credit rating: S&P

-
ALSO READ
French election: President Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Euro gains respite from Macron's French election lead
PM Modi congratulates Emmanuel Macron on re-election as French President
Macron or Le Pen: Why it matters for France, the EU, and the West
-
French President Emmanuel Macron's re-election has no immediate effect on the country's "AA" sovereign credit score, S&P Global said on Monday, although the still-divided political landscape could see economic reforms watered down.
"We believe President Macron's economic policy plans will depend on his party, La République en marche, securing a parliamentary majority following the legislative elections on June 12 and 19, 2022," S&P said in a research note.
"Implementation risks related to political fragmentation or policy complacency are not negligible. Moreover, strong opposition to reform proposals, as demonstrated by the pension reform strike in 2019-2020, might delay or water down execution."
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU