ManU set to fine Cristiano Ronaldo £1m for Piers interview interview

superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo may be fined £1 million for an explosive interview to Piers Morgan on Sunday, where the forward said he felt “betrayed” by the Premier League giants as he claimed manager Erik ten Hag and other senior executives are trying to force him out of the club.

Several UK media outlets claimed that Ronaldo may be staring at a huge fine following his claims.

“Ronaldo is set to be fined at least £1million for deciding to give a bombshell interview to Piers Morgan,” reported metro.co.uk.

“I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me,” Ronaldo said of Ten Hag in an interview with the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show.

“Not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”