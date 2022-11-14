JUST IN
UN chief Guterres urges implementation of peace agreement in Ethiopia
It's behind me: Imran Khan takes a U-turn on US conspiracy claim
COP27: Big polluters talking, voices of climate vulnerable stifled
No liquidity crisis, deposits completely safe: Bangladesh central bank
Spanish village up for sale after waiting for its inhabitants for 30 years
Elon Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 business forum
All eyes on Russia as G20 leaders gather in Bali to discuss global crises
Fix your companies or Congress will: US Senator Markey warns Elon Musk
Russian forces committed more than 400 war crimes in Kherson: Zelensky
Permanent Indian residents now eligible to be part of Canadian military
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
'Aliens and deep tunnels': Elon Musk offers vision for future at G20
Business Standard

ManU set to fine Cristiano Ronaldo £1m for Piers interview interview

Several UK media outlets claimed that Ronaldo may be staring at a huge fine following his claims

Topics
Manchester United | football | christiano ronaldo

Bloomberg 

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo may be fined £1 million for an explosive interview to Piers Morgan on Sunday, where the forward said he felt “betrayed” by the Premier League giants as he claimed manager Erik ten Hag and other senior executives are trying to force him out of the club.

Several UK media outlets claimed that Ronaldo may be staring at a huge fine following his claims.

“Ronaldo is set to be fined at least £1million for deciding to give a bombshell interview to Piers Morgan,” reported metro.co.uk.

“I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me,” Ronaldo said of Ten Hag in an interview with the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show.

“Not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manchester United

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 22:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.