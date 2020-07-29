McDonald's revenue falls 30% as Covid-19 lockdown limits operations

McDonald’s on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected drop in global same-store sales as restaurants across the world were shut because of the pandemic, limiting operati­ons to only drive-thru and delivery. Global same-store sales fell 23.9 per cent for the second quarter ended June 30, dragged down by big internati­onal markets including the UK, France and Latin America. Revenue fell 30.5 per cent to $3.76 billi­on, but beat the estimate of $3.68 billion.