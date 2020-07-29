-
ALSO READ
McDonald's global sales plunge as Covid-19 lockdowns limit operations
Covid-19 Factoid: Spain's deadliest day, and 3 other important data trends
India coronavirus dispatch: Covid-19 pandemic and policy solutions
US workers hit McDonald's with class action over Covid-19 safety
Covid-19 crisis: Reopening leaves hotels, restaurants hungry for patrons
-
McDonald's revenue falls 30% as Covid-19 lockdown limits operations
Restaurants across the world were shut because of the pandemic, limiting operations to only drive-thru and delivery
Topics
McDonald’s | Coronavirus
Bloomberg Last Updated at July 29, 2020 01:50 IST
https://mybs.in/2YOr3LJ
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU