JUST IN
Meta boosts spending on Zuckerberg's security despite 'Year of Efficiency'
EU regulators set to investigate Amazon's $1.7-billion iRobot deal
Dogecoin, Floki soar after Elon Musk tweets photo on new Twitter CEO
China smartphone market shows recovery after worst 2022 sales: Report
Elon Musk hires his dog as Twitter CEO, says 'great with numbers'
Sacking 7,000 employees in 2-hour call was bad idea: Salesforce CEO
Twitter's 'current top priority' is to fix recommendation algorithm: Musk
Apple to scrutinise customer history for new 'buy now, pay later' service
Amazon's self-driving car shuttles people on public roads for first time
Liberty Global buys 4.3% stake in Vodafone betting on share revival
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
FTX bankruptcy judge denies request for independent examiner in the case
icon-arrow-left
WHO chief Ghebreyesus vows to push for answers on coronavirus origins
Business Standard

Meta boosts spending on Zuckerberg's security despite 'Year of Efficiency'

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is increasing its pretax spending on Zuckerberg's personal security to $14 million in 2023

Topics
Mark Zuckerberg | security | Facebook

Aisha Counts & Kurt Wagner | Bloomberg 

Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has dubbed 2023 the “year of efficiency,” a signal the social networking company plans to reduce spending and increase speed, but costs are going up in at least one area: his personal security.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is increasing its pretax spending on Zuckerberg’s personal security to $14 million in 2023, up from $10 million the last few years, according to a regulatory filing released Wednesday.

This payment doesn’t include other security expenses the company will accrue on Zuckerberg’s behalf. The CEO has faced scrutiny in the past for spending more on security than comparable technology executives. In 2021, for example, the social media giant spent more than $26.8 million on security-related expenses for Zuckerberg and his family, including the $10 million pretax allowance.

But the security payment comes at a time when Meta and Zuckerberg have tried to temper spending in other areas, including through broad-scale job cuts late last year. In response to slowing revenue from advertising, costly bets on the metaverse and increased investor scrutiny, Zuckerberg unveiled the “Year of Efficiency” label during Meta’s most-recent earnings call earlier this month. As part of that plan, Meta plans to “flatten” its organizational structure by removing middle managers and using tools such as AI to increase productivity. In it most recent cost-cutting move, the company announced it was shuttering the ‘Live Shopping’ feature on Instagram.

In the filing Wednesday, Meta noted that Zuckerberg receives an annual salary of $1 and doesn’t receive any other compensation.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mark Zuckerberg

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 08:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.