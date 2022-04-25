Meta calls UK tech watchdog's Giphy decision 'irrational', 'inconsistent'

-
ALSO READ
UK competition watchdog asks Meta to sell GIF maker Giphy
UK watchdog directs Facebook to sell online GIF platform Giphy
UK competition watchdog fines Meta $2 million over Giphy acquisition
Twitter's iOS app lets Apple iPhone users record GIF through in-app camera
GIF creator Stephen Wilhite dies at 74 due to coronavirus infection
-
Meta Platform’s accused the UK’s antitrust watchdog of being “inconsistent” and “irrational” when it found that GIF search engine Giphy was a competitor in the display advertising sector.
Lawyers for Meta argued at the start of a London trial that despite the Competition and Markets Authority reviewing over 280,000 documents from the merging parties, not one showed them to compete in the ad market globally or in the UK. The tech giant is attempting to overturn the CMA’s order to unwind the $315-million deal. Nobody apart from Meta was prepared to pay an acceptable price for Giphy, the lawyers said in court documents prepared for the four-day trial. There had been no other serious offers made for Giphy during “extensive outreach” to potential purchasers by JP Morgan in November 2019.
Snap was contemplating a bid for Giphy and made an informal, verbal offer for the company valued at $142 million, Daniel Jowell, Meta’s lawyer, said during the hearing on Monday. Snap has subsequently bought rival-GIF search engine Gfycat, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU