Meta rolls out monetisation tools for creators on Instagram, Facebook

Meta chief executive officer (CEO) announced today that the company is rolling out more ways for creators to make money on and Instagram, and is also expanding some of its current monetisation tools to more creators. Zuckerberg also said in order to get more money directly to creators, Meta is going going to keep paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges and its upcoming independent news products free for creators until 2024. The company had previously said it was going to do this until 2023.

Zuckerberg announced that Meta is testing a designated place on where creators can get discovered and paid for content. Meta notes that the creator marketplace allows brands to share new partnership opportunities.

Once a brand finds a creator that they want to partner with, they can send a project with the details to them, including information about deliverables and payment. Meta notes that there will be a partnership messaging folder within DMs where creators and brands will be able to filter through their offers and projects.

It’s worth noting that Meta’s take on its marketplace for creators seems to be similar to TikTok’s Creator Marketplace, which is the video app’s in-house influencer marketing platform.

TikTok’s Creator Marketplace allows brands to discover top TikTok personalities for their marketing campaigns, which is what Meta looks to be aiming to do with its own creator marketplace.

It’s clear that Meta’s Creator Marketplace will be part of its continued efforts to take on TikTok and woo more creators to its platform.

Meta is also launching interoperable subscriptions to let creators give their paying subscribers on other platforms access to subscriber-only Groups. The company notes that these exclusive groups are Meta’s first investment in interoperable monetization tools for creators, which lets creators receive payments from their fans on other platforms and offer access to exclusive features on .