MGM Holdings, movie studio behind James Bond franchise, explores sale

US movie studio MGM Holdings is exploring a sale, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The movie studio behind the James Bond franchise has tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process, the source said, asking not to be identified.
The company has a market value of around $5.5 billion, based on privately traded shares and including debt, the source added.
The development was reported earlier by the Wall MGM Holdings said it had no comment.
