Michael Bloomberg considers run for president against Donald Trump

Former New York City Mayor Michael R Bloomberg is once again considering a run for president in 2020, with an advisor saying he is concerned that the current crop of Democratic contenders will not be able to defeat President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg, 77, had considered a run earlier this year but decided not to run and instead support Democratic efforts to regain control in Washington. Now he is open once again to running against Trump himself. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

“We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated — but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that,” said Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson.