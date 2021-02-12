Michael Klein-backed SPACs raise $1.68 billion in initial public offerings

-
ALSO READ
Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO subscribed 3.85 times on second day
It's a green 2020 for IPOs: All 14 listings are trading above issue price
IPO expenses likely to ease further this year, say industry players
Fresh issue portion in IPOs at a decade low on high private equity exits
The current IPO craze is starting to look like tech bubble of late 1990s
-
Two blank-check firms, led by veteran Wall Street dealmaker Michael Klein, collectively raised $1.68 billion in initial public offerings, their regulatory filings showed on Friday.
Churchill Capital Corp VI raised $480 million after upsizing their offer from $400 million, while Churchill Capital Corp VII garnered $1.2 billion, raising from $1 billion.
Blank-check firms are shell companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). They use capital raised through a public offer to buy a private firm, typically within two years, in a deal that takes the private firm public.
Investors are not told in advance which company the SPAC would buy.
Klein, a former Citigroup banker, is one of the most prolific SPAC backers. In July last year, healthcare services firm MultiPlan agreed to go public through Churchill Capital Corp III, another SPAC led by Klein.
SPACs offer an alternative route to public markets to companies seeking to avoid a traditional IPO. Their popularity surged last year, when some 248 SPACs raised around $83 billion through IPOs, more than the prior five years combined, according to data from SPAC Research.
This year, digital ad firm Taboola, fuel-cell truck maker Hyzon and online learning platform Nerdy have announced blank-check deals to go public.
Citigroup, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities were the underwriters for both the offerings.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU