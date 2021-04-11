Microsoft in talks to buy Nuance Communications for about $16 bn: Report

Corp is in advanced talks to buy artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications Inc at about $16 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

An agreement could be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg said https://bloom.bg/2Qgfm7e citing people familiar with the matter.

The price being discussed could value Nuance at about $56 a share, one of the people told Bloomberg, though the terms could still change.

Talks between Burlington, Massachusetts-based Nuance and are ongoing and the discussions could still fall apart, the report added.

and Nuance did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.