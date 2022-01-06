Mideast carriers flydubai, Air Arabia cancel flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

-
Middle East carriers flydubai and Air Arabia cancelled services to Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on Thursday as the Central Asian country faces its worst unrest in over a decade.
Websites for the airlines showed return Dubai-Almaty services operated by flydubai and return Sharjah-Almaty flights operated by Air Arabia as cancelled.
A flydubai return flight from Dubai to the capital Nursultan was due to operate on Thursday, according to its website.
There was no immediate comment from the Emirati airlines.
Almaty airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government protesters on Wednesday, forcing flights to be cancelled, before it was later retaken by government security forces.
Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways on Wednesday suspended services to Almaty.
Kazakhstan's government has declared a nationwide state of emergency in response to the violent anti-government protests.
