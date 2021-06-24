Mideast joins Bitcoin craze with first Dubai cryptocurrency listing

-
The Bitcoin Fund listed on the Nasdaq Dubai exchange Wednesday, the first of its kind to trade in the Middle East as cryptocurrencies grab attention globally.
The stock closed at $38.30, up 10 per cent for the day, according to prices on Nasdaq Dubai’s website.
The Canadian fund was the first of its type to be listed on a major exchange, in Toronto last year. The intent of the Dubai listing is to get trading at all hours around the globe. Dubai-based Dalma Capital Management Ltd is the joint lead arranger for the offering.
The Bitcoin Fund invests in long-term holdings of Bitcoin as a safer alternative to direct investments in the cryptocurrency, according to its prospectus. The fund does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in Bitcoin prices.
