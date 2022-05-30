Mobile phone signals from crashed Nepalese plane's pilot may provide clues

Mobile phone signals from the lone pilot of the crashed passenger plane may provide vital clues to soldiers and rescue workers on the possible location of the aircraft, the country’s civil aviation authority said on Sunday.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal’s Tara Air took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to airline spokesperson.

The missing plane could possibly be located after Telecom tracked down the cellphone of the airplane’s pilot Captain Prabhakar Ghimire through the Global Positioning System network, media reported.



“The cell phone of Captain Ghimire of the missing aircraft has been ringing,” said Prem Nath Thakur, GM, Tribhuvan Airport.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)