Mobile phone signals from crashed Nepalese plane's pilot may provide clues

-
ALSO READ
Nepal Army helicopter at possible crash site after tracking pilot's phone
Plane with 22 onboard, including 4 Indians goes missing in Nepal
4 Mumbai residents among 22 people onboard missing plane in Nepal
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
US investigators head to China to probe plane crash that killed 132 people
-
Mobile phone signals from the lone pilot of the crashed passenger plane may provide vital clues to soldiers and rescue workers on the possible location of the aircraft, the country’s civil aviation authority said on Sunday.
The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal’s Tara Air took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to airline spokesperson.
The missing plane could possibly be located after Nepal Telecom tracked down the cellphone of the airplane’s pilot Captain Prabhakar Ghimire through the Global Positioning System network, media reported.
“The cell phone of Captain Ghimire of the missing aircraft has been ringing,” said Prem Nath Thakur, GM, Tribhuvan International Airport.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU