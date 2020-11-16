Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability could give it edge over Pfizer's version

Moderna Inc’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more stable than expected at temperatures that ordinary refrigerators can provide and can be distributed using existing cold-chain shipping and storage infrastructure.

That opens the door for its early use in hard to reach places that might not be appropriate for Inc’s vaccine which needs ultra-cold storage.

Here are details of how it could be distributed.

HOW COLD IS COLD STORAGE?



Moderna’s vaccine is stable for up to six months at a temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 F), about home freezer levels, when shipped and stored.