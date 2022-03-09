Moderna plots vaccines for 15 pathogens with pandemic potential

Moderna plans to start human trials for vaccines against 15 threatening viruses and other pathogens by 2025, part of a strategy to develop shots that could be made quickly in response to a future pandemic.

The effort will include prototype vaccines against the virus that causes Middle East respiratory syndrome, a cousin of Covid-19; the Ebola and Marburg viruses; a tick-borne virus that causes Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever; and mosquito-borne viruses such as chikungunya and dengue fever, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

Moderna has come under criticism from advocates who say the company has been slow to ship doses of its Covid to poor countries and that patents it is pursuing in South Africa threaten access to shots.

The company is rowing back, announcing an agreement on Monday to open a plant in Kenya that will make as many as 500 million doses annually, although it didn’t specify which vaccines might be produced there.

While developing a Covid vaccine was relatively straightforward, it still took Moderna six months to choose a dose and establish safety before beginning final-stage trials.