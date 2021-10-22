Morgan Stanley's robots saved 50,000 hours of work, says report

-
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley's bull case scenario sees Sensex at 61,000 by December 2021
Goldman Sachs' profits jump 60% helped by deal-making frenzy
RBI to banks: Phase out Libor soon, move to alternative reference rates
Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates on capital market, deal-making boom
Puravankara hits pause button on warehousing JV with Morgan Stanley
-
Untangling trillions of dollars worth of loans and other financial contracts from Libor is a complex, expensive and time-consuming job. So, finance giants are turning to artificial intelligence to simplify and speed up a task mandated by regulators — and spare human lawyers some serious drudgery.
Morgan Stanley figures it has saved legal staffers 50,000 hours of work and $10 million in attorney fees by using robot Libor lawyers instead of only the human kind. Goldman Sachs Group Inc says computer algorithms sped things up “drastically.” These banks aren’t alone in adopting AI, and the revolution likely won’t stop with the Libor transition — but the number of contracts involved in this shift provides an ideal testing ground for the machines.
“We had a client that had 15 million queries and they were able to get all that answered within a quarter,” said Lewis Liu, chief executive officer at Eigen Technologies Ltd, which helped Goldman Sachs and ING Group NV deploy Libor-analysing software. “The alternative would have been literally an army of lawyers and paralegals over a year, or maybe two.”
This is all happening because a decade ago major banks were caught rigging Libor (London interbank offered rate). As a consequence, the benchmark is being switched off throughout the global financial system. Newly issued loans and other products cannot be tied to the rate after December 31, and it will be retired for dollar-based legacy products after June 2023.
So here come the bots. But even with AI, examining old documents to figure out how they change when Libor is swapped out for another interest-rate benchmark is costly. Major global banks are each spending at least $100 million this year on the job, according to Ernst & Young.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU