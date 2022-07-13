Morningstar cuts hundreds of jobs in Shenzhen amid China restructuring

-
ALSO READ
P&O Ferries boss acknowledges breaking rules in mass firings
Better.com CEO's infamous firings in US added 1,000 employees in India
Indians surpass US job seekers for Canadian job postings: Indeed
Elon Musk discusses 'job cuts' at Twitter with bankers to boost bottom line
Ukraine reports further ceasefire violations a day after heavy firings
-
Morningstar Inc. is slashing a significant portion of its workforce in Shenzhen and relocating jobs to other countries as part of a restructuring exercise in China, a retreat that reflects a growing global ambivalence over doing business in the world’s second largest economy.
Several hundred people among its 1,000-strong workforce in the southern technology hub have been affected, the Chicago-based financial services company said on Wednesday.
The roles will be moved to other offices including in Mumbai, Madrid, Toronto and Chicago, with Chinese operations to now focus solely on the domestic market, a company representative said.
The operations to be relocated elsewhere mainly involve the company’s global support team, which provides data and information technology services to different regions across the world, a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly, said separately.
“This decision was necessary in the increasingly complex business environment,” Chief Executive Kunal Kapoor wrote in a company memo dated July 11 seen by Bloomberg. “We remain motivated by the potential the China market offers, and we’re in the process of defining a new strategy for China market growth.”
The winding down will take place over the next 12 months, according to the memo. Data specific to the China market will continue to be collected within the country, it said.
Morningstar’s shift out of China is one of the biggest yet among American financial firms operating on the mainland, and comes as Wall Street’s biggest banks struggle with Covid-19 lockdowns, volatile markets and state interference in China. The country’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus is proving particularly disruptive, with businesses at risk of getting caught in a cycle of shutdowns and reopenings, as well as near-constant testing for residents.
Beyond financial services, the consumer sector is facing a wave of nationalism that’s seen boycotts of foreign companies including Nike Inc. and Hennes & Mauritz AB after both said would stop using cotton from China’s contentious Xinjiang region. Issues ranging from human rights to national security have also led to a deterioration in the relationship between China and many Western countries, and the US has used blacklists to restrict the activities of certain Chinese companies.
Founded in 1984 by Joe Mansueto, Morningstar entered China in 2003 by forming a research firm in Shenzhen and currently also has an office in Shanghai. Its employees across China include technologists, analysts and researchers, and it was one of the first companies to obtain a quantitative fund rating service qualification from China’s securities commission, according to the company. Morningstar’s operations in China represented the group’s largest technology development and data center outside the US.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU