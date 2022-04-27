Moscow bans 287 UK lawmakers from Russia, drawing British sarcasm

-
ALSO READ
War in Ukraine has implications for Asia Pacific: Singapore PM Lee
Food, fuel price shocks from Ukraine war to last at least 3 yrs: World Bank
Russian troops will attempt to occupy Kyiv in next few days: Official
Biden is skeptical on Russia scaling back operations in Ukraine's Kyiv
Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as Kyiv-Moscow peace talks loom
-
Russia on Wednesday banned 287 British members of parliament from entering the country and accused them of fuelling "Russophobic hysteria" in Britain, drawing a defiant response from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine Britain has, alongside allies, imposed far-reaching sanctions against Moscow's wealthy oligarchs and political elites, including President Vladimir Putin.
Russia's foreign ministry said the sanctions on members of the House of Commons were in response to Britain imposing similar restrictions on 386 members of its own lower house of parliament on March 11.
"These persons... took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, and contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK," a foreign ministry statement said.
The list of 287 names included current and former ministers as well as several people who no longer serve as members of parliament. One former lawmaker, Dominic Grieve, appears twice.
"All those 287 should regard it as a badge of honour," Johnson, who was himself banned from Russia on April 16, told parliament.
The Kremlin has previously singled out Johnson as "the most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian" and this week warned Britain of a "proportional response" if it continued to provoke Ukraine to strike targets in Russia.
Member of parliament Chris Bryant, a long-time critic of Russia, raised a point of order in the debating chamber to complain: "I'm absolutely distressed that I'm not on the list."
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jonathan Oatis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU