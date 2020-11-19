Much-awaited Nepal meeting ends in deadlock, PM Oli seeks more time

-
ALSO READ
Nepal: Prachanda convenes NCP meet sans PM Oli as intra-party rift deepens
Nepal Communist Party's key meeting ends without any breakthrough
Nepal's ruling party facing uncertain future, claims co-chair Prachanda
Oli, Prachanda to hold another round of talks to resolve their differences
Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Pushpakamal Prachanda hold talks
-
The much-awaited crucial meeting of the Central Secretariat of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) on Wednesday ended in a stalemate with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli (pictured) demanding ten days' time to present a separate political document in response to his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda's" accusations that he was running the government without consulting the party.
As soon as the meeting started at Prime Minister Oli's official residence in Baluwatar, Oli told the members of the Secretariat that he will present a separate political document in the next meeting and demanded ten days' time for preparation, party's spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha said.
The next meeting of the Secretariat has been rescheduled for November 28, he said.
The brief meeting began at 1 pm (local time) amidst fears of splitting the largest communist party, that enjoys almost two third majority in the House of Representatives.
The meeting was supposed to discuss the 19-page political report submitted by the party's executive chairman Prachanda during Friday's Secretariat meeting in which he had accused Oli of running the government without consulting the party and failing to abide by the party's due procedures, according to sources close to the ruling party.
The meeting comes after rift resurfaced in the CPN following a meeting between Oli and his opponent Prachanda on October 31, with the prime minister hinting at splitting the party. Oli had also turned down Prachanda's request to convene a Central Secretariat meeting to resolve the ongoing power struggle.
Oli and Prachanda resolved their differences in September by agreeing to a power-sharing deal, ending the months-long dispute in the party.
All the nine members of the Secretariat were present during the crucial meeting, which was convened on the initiative of Prachanda.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU