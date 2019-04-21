42 dead, 280 injured as explosions rock churches, hotels in Sri Lanka

At least 42 were reported dead and 280 people were injured as six explosions hit churches and hotels in on Sunday.



The blasts occurred at around 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said. Three more explosions were reported from the five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.

Police and emergency vehicles blocked the entrance to the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, where there’s visible damage, including shattered windows, above the main entrance where a cafe was located.



One of the blasts hit St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade of the capital,





Breaking News : Explosions were reported at St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena and St.Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya,in Katana a short while ago, police said. #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/dILNNhaMGf — DailyMirror (@Dailymirror_SL) April 21, 2019

"A bomb attack to our church, please come and help," read a facebook post from St Sebasitian's Church at Katuwapitiutya, in the Western coastal town of Negombo.



St. Sebastian’s church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo posted pictures of destruction inside the church on its Facebook page, showing blood on pews and the floor, and requested help from the public.



