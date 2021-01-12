Myanmar to convene next Union Parliamentary session on February 5

Myanmar's next Union Parliamentary session has scheduled to be held on February 5, state-run media reported Tuesday.

The Union Parliamentary session will be held, following the concurrent convening of the House of Representatives and the House of Nationalities on February 1.

The upcoming parliamentary sessions will elect speakers and deputy speakers for both Houses of the Parliament and will form parliamentary committees while electing President and Vice-Presidents as part of forming the Union Government.

held its multi-party general elections on November 8 last year and the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) won the majority of seats in both Houses of the Union Parliament.

The 2020 multiparty general elections were the third of its kind held under the terms of the country's 2008 constitution.

The general elections, which are held every five years, are to choose members of a new parliament that will elect a president and two vice presidents and form a new government.

