NASA Mars mission: Perseverance rover successfully lands on red planet

-
ALSO READ
Nasa's Mars mission 2021: Watch Perseverance land on Mars tonight online
ETA February: Martian orbit to congest as Earth missions reach Red planet
Food for space: Radish adds to hope of human colonies on Mars, Moon
In pictures: SpaceX Crew-1 mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center
Water on Moon: Nasa confirms first direct evidence; see in pictures
-
The NASA Perseverance rover has successfully landed on Mars on Thursday in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the red planet.
Ground controllers at the space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, settled in nervously for the descent of Perseverance to the surface of Mars, long a deathtrap for incoming spacecraft. It took a nail-biting 11 and 1/2 minutes to confirm its success.
The landing of the six-wheeled vehicle marked the third visit to Mars in just over a week. Two spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around the planet on successive days last week.
"What an amazing team to work through all the adversity and challenges that go with landing a rover on Mars, plus the challenges of COVID," said Steve Jurczyk, Acting Administrator, congratulating the team.
All three missions lifted off in July to take advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars, traveling some 300 million miles in nearly seven months.
Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021
Perseverance, the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent by NASA, stood to become the ninth spacecraft to successfully land on Mars, every one of them from the US.
The car-size, plutonium-powered rover was aiming for NASA's smallest and trickiest target yet: a 5--by-4-mile strip on an ancient river delta full of pits, cliffs, and fields of rock.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU