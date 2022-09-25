NASA to ram distant asteroid in bid to avoid future catastrophes on Earth

A robotic is programmed to ram itself into a distant at 14,000 miles per hour (25,500 kilometres per hour) in deep space to demonstrate the agency’s future ability to defend Earth from hazardous space rocks on Monday.

It’s a fast action scene straight out of a sci-fi movie: The spacecraft, named DART, will first spot an the size of a football stadium named Dimorphos as a single pixel in its camera. About an hour later, if all goes as planned, DART will smash into its target with enough force to nudge the big space rock ever so slightly off course. The scene will play out nearly 7 million miles from Earth.



To be clear: Dimorphos doesn’t pose any threat to Earth, but the DART mission is the first physical test in space of one of Nasa’s primary tenets: planetary defence.

Scientists have identified most of the gigantic asteroids that could wipe out the planet, and none of those known objects pose a threat. What they’re worried about is the thousands of smaller asteroids similar in size to Dimorphos, flying in space near Earth that could one day cross its path. The DART spacecraft, built at Johns Hopkins University was launched in November of 2021. “You’re talking about something the size of a golf cart running into something the size of a stadium,” said Nancy Chabot, the coordination lead for DART at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.