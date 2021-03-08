JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link
Business Standard

Nasdaq drops at open as US stimulus fuels inflation jitters

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.9 points, or 0.12%, to 12904.264 at the opening bell

Topics
Nasdaq | Wall Street | US stocks

Reuters 

nasdaq
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.9 points, or 0.05%, to 31512.15, while S&P 500 rose 2.4 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 3844.39

The Nasdaq opened lower on Monday as the passage of a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package by the US Senate lifted bond yields, pressuring richly valued technology stocks and sparking inflation concerns.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.9 points, or 0.12%, to 12904.264 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.9 points, or 0.05%, to 31512.15, while S&P 500 rose 2.4 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 3844.39.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, March 08 2021. 21:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.