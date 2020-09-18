Navalny ally says Russian probe would show Putin responsible for poisoning

An ally of Kremlin critic said on Thursday that a proper Russian investigation would show that President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin and the security services were responsible for poisoning the politician.



The comments were made on YouTube by Georgy Alburov, a member of Navalny's team.



Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden have established Navalny was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent, a poison developed by the Soviet military, though denies this and says it has seen no evidence.



The Kremlin has rejected any suggestion Putin or the Russian authorities were involved.

