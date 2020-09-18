JUST IN
Navalny ally says Russian probe would show Putin responsible for poisoning

The comments were made on YouTube by Georgy Alburov, a member of Navalny's team

On Monday, the hospital said he had been removed from mechanical ventilation and was able to leave his bed for short periods of time
An ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Thursday that a proper Russian investigation would show that President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin and the security services were responsible for poisoning the politician.

The comments were made on YouTube by Georgy Alburov, a member of Navalny's team.

Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden have established Navalny was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent, a poison developed by the Soviet military, though Russia denies this and says it has seen no evidence.

The Kremlin has rejected any suggestion Putin or the Russian authorities were involved.
