Nepal mulls shifting Everest base camp due to risk of melting glacier

-
ALSO READ
Nepali Sherpa breaks own record after scaling Mount Everest for 26th time
Mt Everest base camp to have high speed Internet soon, says report
Nepal issues first climbing permit for Mt. Everest for spring season
Highest glacier on Mount Everest melting at alarming rate: Study
Tourist activity slowly picking up in Nepal as Covid restrictions are eased
-
The Nepal government is contemplating shifting the base camp of Mount Everest as global warming and human activity are making the current location unsafe, a senior official said here on Friday.
The current base camp, situated at an altitude of 5,364-metre on the Khumbu glacier where over 1,500 people gather every climbing season, is becoming unsafe due to the rapidly thinning glacier owing to the impact of global warming, Nepal's tourism department director Surya Prasad Upadhyaya said.
During an informal meeting of the department, officials have discussed shifting the base camp of Mt Everest -- the world's highest peak -- from the present location, he said.
However, no decision to this effect has been taken so far and the new location has also not been identified, he said.
The matter just came up during an informal discussion during a meeting of the department and it has not yet been decided, Upadhyaya added.
Several researches conducted from time to time have warned that the glaciers close to the Everest summit are thinning at an alarming rate.
Glaciers in the Himalayas make a significant contribution to water resources for millions of people in South Asia.
In February, researchers in Nepal warned that the highest glacier on the top of Mount Everest could disappear by the middle of this century as the 2,000-year-old ice cap on the world's tallest mountain is thinning at an alarming rate.
The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) here had said that Everest has been losing ice significantly since the late 1990s, citing a latest research report.
The Everest Expedition, the single most comprehensive Scientific Expedition to Everest, conducted trailblazing research on glaciers and the alpine environment, the ICIMOD said. A recent article published in the Nature Portfolio journal reported that the ice on Everest has been thinning at an alarming rate.
It has been estimated that the ice in the South Cole glacier located at an elevation of 8,020 metres is thinning at a rate of nearly two-mitre per year, the report said.
In December 2002, China and Nepal announced that the world's highest peak is now taller by 86 centimetres after they remeasured Mt Everest at 8,848.86 metres, over six decades after India conducted the previous measurement in 1954.
The revised height of Mt Everest put an end to the decades-long dispute between the two neighbours on the height of the world's tallest mountain that straddles their shared border.
The exact height of Mt Everest had been contested ever since a group of British surveyors in India declared the height of Peak XV, as it was initially called, to be 8,778 metres in 1847.
Mt Everest stands on the border between China and Nepal and mountaineers climb it from both the sides.
Mt Everest is known as Sagarmatha in Nepal while in China it is called Mt Qomolangma, the Tibetan name for the world's highest peak
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU