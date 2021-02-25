Nepal PM Oli will not step down despite court defeat, says official

JUST IN
IMF chief urges G20 action to reverse global economy's dangerous divergence
Reuters 

Nepal’s embattled prime minister, K P Sharma Oli, will not resign but let parliament decide his fate instead, an aide said on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court rejected his decision to dissolve the legislature and call early elections.

The Himalayan nation has been in political turmoil since December, when Oli suddenly dissolved parliament and announced the elections, citing a lack of cooperation on key policy issues by leaders of a rival faction of his ruling party.

Oli, 69, has begun meeting allies in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to review the situation after the court held parliament's abrupt dissolution unconstitutional and ordered it to be called into session before March 8. Reuters

First Published: Thu, February 25 2021. 01:49 IST

